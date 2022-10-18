Clairvoyant makes prediction about the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians and craves champion

the flamingo will be the great champion of the Copa do Brasil. At least, that’s what the psychic Carlinhos, a guest on last Monday’s “Arena SBT” program, says. According to him, in addition to the Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro will also win the Libertadores da América.

About the first decision of the month, this Wednesday against Corinthians, for the Copa do Brasil, the seer scored a hard-fought victory for Flamengo and a violent game at Maracanã.

– It’s going to be a very tough game. For starters, fans are going to have problems before entering the stadium. It’s a game not to take children. I’m still going to talk about the score: 2 to 1 for Flamengo – he said.

The prediction came to be mocked by commentator Mano. He asked the seer to “throw the stones again” in order to change the final result of tomorrow’s game.

Regarding Libertadores, seer Carlinhos revealed that Rubro-Negro will also win.

– In the predictions, Flamengo was champion twice this year. In the fourth against Corinthians and against Athletico-PR – he found.

DECISIVE MONTH

After the 0-0 draw at Neo Química Arena, Flamengo and Corinthians will face each other again this Wednesday, at 21:45, this time at Maracanã. New equality takes the decision to penalties.

Libertadores has the final in a single game on October 29.