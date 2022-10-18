Confirmed! Harrison Ford enters the MCU as General Ross in "captain america 4"

Very confirmed! After several speculations, Harrison Ford is finally in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to information released by the deadline This Monday (17), the eternal Indiana Jones will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing William Hurt, who died in March of this year.

The veteran Hollywood actor, known for his work on “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones”, joins the MCU after the untimely death of William Hurt (1950-2022), who played the character in “The Incredible Hulk”, “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow”.

For those who don’t remember, Ross was introduced back in 2008 in “The Incredible Hulk” as a military man in search of Bruce Banner (Edward Norton). However, over time, he stopped being this uniformed soldier and began to act much more behind the scenes, in parts dealing with political issues – such as the Sokovia Treaty itself -, or representing the bureaucracy of heroic life, as in “Black Widow”. ”.

Harrison Ford will kick off Phase 5 in “Captain America: New World Order,” which is set to premiere on May 3, 2024. This will be the hero’s fourth film and the first for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take on the shield. of the hero in place of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The production follows the events of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021), on Disney+.

Also during D23, it was revealed the return of Tim Blake Nelson as the villain The Leader, a character he played in “The Incredible Hulk”. At the event, the actor known for Watchmen spoke about returning to the Marvel Universe: “I’m delighted, it’s an honor to be back, because Marvel is part of cinema history,” Nelson said at the event.

By all indications, Harrison Ford’s General Ross would occupy a role similar to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) in Warner Bros. This means that he would be much more this figure of power and control that commanding the team of supervillains than actually someone who goes to action – not least because the actor is already 80 years old.

However, Ford is not yet set to star in “Thunderbolts,” the film about the Marvel anti-hero team that is set to follow the events of “Captain America 4.” If confirmed, he will join the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Val (Julia Louis- Dreyfus) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Furthermore, Harrison Ford’s character could also be related to the upcoming Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) projects – whatever they may be. That’s because, in the comics, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is obsessed with Bruce Banner, and such interest ended his life.

Now, the big question is whether we’ll see Harrison Ford’s General Ross transform into the Red Hulk at some point in the movie, as he does in the comics. In the comics, the military decides to go into action in this heroic world and participates in experiments to gain the same powers as the Hulk, becoming a red version of the hero.

However, it is worth noting that Marvel has not yet made any official statement about the actor’s entry into the cast of its films. With the announcement, Harrison Ford adds another great film franchise to his resume. He played Han Solo in the Star Wars Universe, is the protagonist of “Indiana Jones”, and was also in “Blade Runner” and “Jack Ryan”.