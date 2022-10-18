Conte confirms Richarlison will be able to play in the World Cup: ‘The injury is not serious’

Richarlison will be able to play in the World Cup. On Monday morning (17), coach Antonio Conte, from Tottenham, said that the calf injury, which the player suffered last Saturday (15), is not so serious.

In a press conference, the coach also declared that he hopes to have the Brazilian playing for the English club before the World Cup. For now, he remains out and will not enter the field against Manchester United, next Wednesday (19).

I can confirm that Richarlison has no chance of missing the World Cup. The injury is not serious. I’m happy for him. I hope he can even play with us before going to the Cup,” said Conte.

Richarlison would pass exams this Monday. Depending on the diagnosis, the player could be away from 10 days to a month at least. Despite the technician already revealing that it is not serious, the recovery time has not yet been disclosed.

Coach Tite will announce his call-up on the 7th of November and the Brazilian team will play its first match in the World Cup on the 24th of the same month, against Serbia.