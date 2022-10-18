Controversial TikTok Update Affects Teens; what will happen in the app?

With the advancements in technology, mobile apps have gained a high demand. Nowadays, there are several types of applications, ranging from social networks to those of organization and leisure. Thus, one of them is TikTok, a platform through which users can interact in the form of comments, short videos and lives. TikTok was launched in China in 2015, but has gained traction in recent years, especially during the strongest pandemic years, between 2020 and 2021.

According to the download records, in 2021 it was the most downloaded on mobile app stores and in the first half of 2022 it reached the top of both PlayStore and AppleStore. Thus, in the period the number of downloads exceeded 170 million. Now, the company has announced a change to the platform guidelines. See more below.

How to earn money in the app?

Currently, many people can try to make an extra income using apps. With this, it is important to note that TikTok provides ways for users to profit from the platform.

One of the ways to earn money on the app is by inviting other people to create an account on the app. That way, when they create the account, the person who invited can receive. In addition, those who entered using the invitation may also end up receiving it.

Another alternative to earning money is being a content creator on TikTok. That is, recording short videos or doing lives on the platform. It is worth remembering that in the case of tips sent by users to the creator, the platform retains a portion.

Finally, it is possible to also earn by fulfilling the daily missions that TikTok proposes. When completing the missions, the user accumulates points which can later be exchanged for money.

TikTok Update

The new TikTok update determines that only users over the age of 18 will be able to start lives on the platform. The company announced the change last Tuesday, October 17th. Before, any user who was at least 16 years old and had more than 1,000 followers could start lives.

However, only those over 18 could be tipped from other users. According to the company’s statement, the change aims to promote the well-being of users.

In addition, another change concerns the lives for adults. It is important to explain that, as reported by TikTok, this does not mean that the app is opening the door to pornographic content. But, yes, that the lives have more mature content, which is intended for an older audience. Like, for example, a difficult life experience.

Another improvement is that it will be possible to have up to 5 guests during a broadcast on TikTok. Also, the app also announced that, during the lives, content creators will be able to select keywords that they consider inappropriate to limit comments. The app will do a moderation in order to analyze which words and expressions creators remove the most and may suggest adding them in the filtering.

