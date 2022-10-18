Corinthians lineup: Vítor Pereira ends preparation for the final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians held on Tuesday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava, the last training session before the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, this Wednesday, at 21:45, at Maracanã.
Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff promoted activity on a reduced field, tactical moves, set pieces and penalties. With the score at 0-0 in the first leg, another tie in Rio de Janeiro takes the decision to the maximum penalties. Whoever wins in normal time, obviously, is champion.
After training, the Corinthians delegation heads to Rio de Janeiro, where they will be concentrated until leaving for the stadium on Wednesday.
Vítor Pereira in the last training session of Corinthians before the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Last Monday, in the open training held at Neo Química Arena, only midfielder Xavier was absent with hamstring pain. Also without suspension, the Corinthians coach goes with the practically complete cast for the decision.
In the first game, the only doubt was in one of the ends, and Adson was chosen in place of Gustavo Mosquito. The eleven holders of the game in the arena stayed in São Paulo, while the rest traveled to Goiás for the dispute of the game that was postponed.
With that, the likely lineup for Wednesday’s final has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Yuri Alberto and Roger Guedes.
Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto at Corinthians training this Tuesday — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Cássio in the last training session of Corinthians before the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
