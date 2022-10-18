Corinthians: Volante does not participate in open training and could be absent in the final of the Copa do Brasil

The Xavier steering wheel was the only absence of the Corinthians in the open training that took place on the afternoon of this Monday (17). The player underwent treatment at CT Joaquim Grava, in the morning.

The Corinthians office did not report the physical problem that the midfielder has. The player, who has a contract with Timão until January 2023, is in list of club layoffs for the upcoming season.

Due to the treatment, the 22-year-old midfielder can miss the team in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, this Wednesday (19), at the Maracanã stadium. As usual, the club will only confirm the athlete’s problem after the official release of the lineup against Rubro-Negro.

Besides him, Bruno Méndez and Paulinho will be absent from Timão in Rio de Janeiro. The Uruguayan defender has already played for Internacional, while the midfielder is recovering from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The alvinegra team ends its preparation for the game against Rubro-Negro this Tuesday morning (18), at CT Joaquim Grava. In the afternoon, the delegation travels to Rio de Janeiro, where they will stay in the Copacabana neighborhood.