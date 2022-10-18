Courtois criticizes Ballon d’Or: “It’s impossible for a goalkeeper to win” | international football

1 of 1 Thibaut Courtois with the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the season – Photo: AFP Thibaut Courtois with the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper of the season (Photo: AFP)

– It seems that it is better to score a goal than to avoid it. I consider it impossible to win the Ballon d’Or. For a goalkeeper, it is impossible to win this award. I don’t know what else I can do. What did Neuer, Ter Stegen, Oblak… Last year, you win LaLiga, the Champions League the way you do, and you stay in seventh – complained Courtois, recalling the titles he won for Real Madrid last season, in an interview to Spanish radio “COPE”.

Courtois insisted on validating Benzema, the Spanish club’s striker, as deserving of the Ballon d’Or, without failing to ask for an appreciation of the goalkeepers:

– I am very happy for my partner, who deserves it more than anyone and is the most important thing. It was the most logical for the season he did. But we know that, when it comes to voting, there are many different journalists and votes. They don’t understand a little about football and they forget a little about goalkeepers. I will continue to work hard to put goalkeepers where they deserve and I hope that someday we will have a greater reward. In the end, saves are worth as much as a goal.