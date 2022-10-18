CRETL holds Film Festival this Tuesday and (18) and Thursday (20) – Notícias de Três Lagoas

This Tuesday (18) and Thursday (20) the Três Lagoas Sports Reference Center will hold the CRETL Film Festival, which takes place at the Professor “Eduardo Antônio Milanez” Multi-Sport Complex on the Lagoa Maior Circular. Admission, according to the organization, is free and popcorn and juice will be distributed to spectators.

The first session today (18) takes place from 8 am to 9:40 am and the second, in the afternoon, from 2:20 pm to 4 pm, both will show the film Ron Bugado which tells the story of young Barney, an eleven-year-old boy who has difficulty make new friends, and his sidekick Ron, a high-tech walking, talking, and “best friend outside the box” Barney. But when Ron starts to have his functioning compromised, the two set out on an action-packed adventure where their friendship proves to be true.

On the 20th, in the session from 8 am to 10 am, CRETL shows the movie Thor Love and Thunder, which is the fourth solo adventure of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a Marvel character, being the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the events of Endgame, Thor, yearning for purpose, returns to New Asgard and his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr (Christian Bale), the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), his ex-girlfriend, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably manages to wield her magical hammer, Mjolnir. , which imbued Jane with the power of Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

On the same day, in the session from 2:20 pm to 4:20 pm, the Festival screens the film Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdon, which takes place three years after the closing of Jurassic Park, where a volcano about to erupt endangers the life on Isla Nublar. There is no longer any human presence there, with dinosaurs living freely. Faced with the situation, a decision must be made: should we return to the island to save the animals or abandon them to a new extinction? Determined to rescue them, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) enlists Owen (Chris Pratt) to return to the island with her.

Source: Três Lagoas City Hall