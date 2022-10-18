Cruzeiro publishes list of surprises related to facing Guarani

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Out of the list of related in the two previous matches, Leo Pais is back to Paulo Pezzolano

Cruzeiro released on the night of this Monday (10/17) the list related to some surprises to face Guarani. The team from Minas will face off against the team from Campinas this Tuesday (10/18), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in a game valid for the 36th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the title already won, coach Paulo Pezzolano took advantage of this penultimate game at Gigante da Pampulha in 2022 to give a chance to athletes who were not being listed. Midfielder Leo Pais and forwards Breno and Rodolfo are the surprises on the list.

In return for Lucas Oliveira, defender Z Ivaldo is out of this Cruzeiro relationship due to suspension, after receiving his third yellow card. Another defensive player who is out is Matheus Bidu, an athlete who was not included in the last two matches and cannot play against Guarani due to contractual force.

As well as Z Ivaldo, another player who was available to Paulo Pezzolano in the last match and will not be in the duel with Guarani Marquinhos Cipriano. The winger played for 13 minutes during the second half of the game against Vila Nova, but was left out of Cruzeiro’s list of related players for this next match due to a technical option.

List of players listed by Cruzeiro to face Guarani

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Geovane Jesus and Kaiki

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luis Felipe and Ruan Santos

Socks: Daniel Jnior, Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Pedro Castro, Xavier and Willian Oliveira

Attackers: Breno, Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Juan Christian, Lincoln, Luvannor and Rodolfo