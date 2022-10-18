Cruzeiro x Guarani: Pezzolano takes eight forwards to a game at Mineirão; see the related list | cruise

Coach Paulo Pezzolano will be back in the technical area in Cruzeiro’s game, after serving a suspension against Vila Nova. In the list of 22 athletes, eight are forwards. News are the return of Luvannor, Rodolfo and the young Breno to face Guarani, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

In addition to the eight forwards, there is also a novelty in the midfield, with Leo Pais being again listed as an option for the offensive right part. The team has the return of Lucas Oliveira, who served suspension in the defeat to Vila Nova.

1 of 2 Luís Felipe and Luvannor are on Cruzeiro’s related list — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Luís Felipe and Luvannor are on Cruzeiro’s related list — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Pezzolano continues with embezzlement. The case that generates the most attention, among the latter, is Rafa Silva. The striker underwent surgery on his right knee on Saturday, was discharged this Sunday and is still at home, before starting physical therapy at Toca.

Who is already in this stage of recovery is the striker Stênio, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder, on the 4th. Gasoline, with a thigh injury, and Chay and Neto Moura, with ankle injuries, are also undergoing treatment.

In defense, Zé Ivaldo will be absent from the commitment at Mineirão, having to comply with suspension. Geovane Jesus must win a chance. Matheus Bidu, who belongs to Guarani, is out due to a contractual issue.

The probable Cruzeiro team has: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Kaiki, Daniel Jr. (Luis Felipe); Luvannor, Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Lucas Oliveira, Luís Felipe and Ruan Santos

Midfielders: Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira and Xavier

Attackers: Breno, Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jajá, Juan Christian, Lincoln, Luvannor and Rodolfo

