DC Plans Batman Spinoffs, Return of Henry Cavill, and Wonder Woman 3

Since new executive David Zaslav took over as CEO of DC Comics and President of Warner Bros. Discovery a lot is being reviewed in the company. After several canceled projects, some plans are beginning to be revealed for the very near future. One of the most anticipated is the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, who will have a new solo film. Other projects include a sequel to The Flash (the first isn’t even out yet), spin-offs from Batman villains and the third Wonder Woman solo, with Gal Gadot in the lead and Patty Jenkins directing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new Superman movie is already in the works. The film already has a confirmed producer and is currently looking for screenwriters. Dwayne Johnson, in turn, hopes he can get the son of Krypton to play opposite him in a project that guarantees a clash between Black Adam and Superman.

The script for The Flash 2 is ready, but it is not yet known if the title will be starring Ezra Mille. For this, it is necessary to wait for the debut of the hero’s first solo on June 22, 2023, as the sequel results from his good performance.

We can also expect many titles focused on the Batman universe soon. That’s because, in addition to Batman 2 and a series focused on the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, director Matt Reeves is holding meetings with writers and directors to develop films about more of the hero’s villains, including famous antagonists such as Scarecrow, Clayface and Professor Pyg. .

In addition, the feature about the sorceress Zatanna will not reach HBO Max and should be sold to other streaming services. In an article released this Monday (17), THR revealed major changes to DC’s schedule.