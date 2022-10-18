Decree defines opening hours of public offices in Blumenau during Brazil’s World Cup matches

The municipal public offices in Blumenau – city hall, secretariats, autarchies and foundations – will have different hours during the days with Brazil’s games in the World Cup, between November and December this year. The changes were guaranteed via a decree signed by Mayor Mário Hildebrandt and published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

The municipal public opening hours will be from 8 am to 3 pm on the day of games that start at 4 pm; and from 8 am to 12 pm for days with departures starting at 1 pm.

It is worth noting that the time changes do not apply to services considered essential, nor to the Regional University of Blumenau (Furb). In relation to schools and day care centers, the decree points out that the working hours will depend on the provisions of the school calendar, which must be complied with.

Check out the schedule of Brazil’s World Cup games:

Brazil has three games guaranteed for the first phase of the competition.

11/24 – 16h – Brazil v Serbia (Thursday)

11/28 – 1pm – Brazil vs Switzerland (Monday)

12/02 – 16h – Brazil vs Cameroon (Friday)

As the clashes in the final stages depend on the results of the matches in the groups, Brazil, if they qualify, will have some possibilities of dates and times. Check it out below:

octaves final

12/05 – 4pm (Monday)

12/6 at 4pm (Tuesday)

Quarterfinals

12/09 – 12pm (Friday)

12/10 to 12pm (Saturday)

Semifinal

12/13 – 4pm (Tuesday)

12/14 at 4 pm (Wednesday)

Final

12/17 – 4pm (Saturday)

– Watch now:

Oktoberfest parade: see who passed and the floats that were on XV de Novembro street