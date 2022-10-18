Defeat for Inter makes Botafogo’s chances to go to Libertadores-2023 fall by half; check probabilities

Admin 23 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

The defeat for the International in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, added to the results of the direct rivals, made the chances of Botafogo to compete for Liberators of 2023 fall by almost half, according to the calculations of the specialized website “Chance de Gol”. The probability in the previous round was 26.6%, and now it is 13.6%.

The portal considers all scenarios – G-6, G-7 or G-8, which is most likely due to the teams involved in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals. With G-6, Botafogo currently has only a 1.5% chance of qualifying, with G-7 this probability goes to 5.7% and, with G-8, 13.8%.

With 43 points, Botafogo lost one position in the round and was 10th in the Brazilian championshipsurpassed by Strength (44). Leão do Pici now has a 39.8% chance, more than the 30.1% of the America-MG, 8th place with 45 points. O saintswho also won the round, now appears with an 8.1% chance of Libertadores.

Regarding the vacancy in Copa Sudamericana – which must include the 9th to 14th places -, Botafogo saw its chances increase from 72.8% to 85.4%.

📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”:

CLUB PG % LIBERATORS % SOUTH AMERICAN % DOWNLOAD
palm trees 68 100%
International 60 ~100% ~0%
Flamengo 55 ~100% ~0%
Fluminense 54 99.8% 0.2%
Corinthians* 54 99.9% 0.1%
Atletico-PR 51 95.0% 5.0%
Atlético-MG 47 80.1% 19.9% ~0%
America-MG 45 30.1% 69.8% ~0%
Strength 44 39.8% 60.0% ~0%
BOTAFOGO 43 13.6% 85.4% ~0%
saints 43 8.1% 89.3% ~0%
Sao Paulo* 41 28.5% 70.9% 0.01%
RB Bragantino 38 4.0% 86.2% 1.4%
Goiás* 38 1.0% 78.8% 1.7%
Coritiba* 34 ~0% 13.5% 31.8%
Ceará 34 ~0% 14.4% 22.9%
cuiabá 31 ~0% 5.2% 55.7%
Atlético-GO 30 ~0% 1.0% 86.8%
Hawaii 28 ~0% ~0% 99.7%
Youth 21 ~0% ~100%
Considering the possibility of classification via all competitions / *Teams with one game less

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Rogério Ceni’s former assistant can coach Premier League team

Rogério Ceni usually has foreign professionals on his technical committees. Today, in São Paulo, Frenchman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved