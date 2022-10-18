Defeat for Inter makes Botafogo’s chances to go to Libertadores-2023 fall by half; check probabilities

The defeat for the International in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, added to the results of the direct rivals, made the chances of Botafogo to compete for Liberators of 2023 fall by almost half, according to the calculations of the specialized website “Chance de Gol”. The probability in the previous round was 26.6%, and now it is 13.6%.

The portal considers all scenarios – G-6, G-7 or G-8, which is most likely due to the teams involved in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals. With G-6, Botafogo currently has only a 1.5% chance of qualifying, with G-7 this probability goes to 5.7% and, with G-8, 13.8%.

With 43 points, Botafogo lost one position in the round and was 10th in the Brazilian championshipsurpassed by Strength (44). Leão do Pici now has a 39.8% chance, more than the 30.1% of the America-MG, 8th place with 45 points. O saintswho also won the round, now appears with an 8.1% chance of Libertadores.

Regarding the vacancy in Copa Sudamericana – which must include the 9th to 14th places -, Botafogo saw its chances increase from 72.8% to 85.4%.

📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”: