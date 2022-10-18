Deyverson talks about “betrayed” and reveals feeling after leaving Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

Great hero of Palmeiras’ title in Libertadores 2021, Deyverson ended his cycle at the club by decision of the board. As Leila Pereira’s management chose to release the striker, he was free in the market to close with Cuiabá. Therefore, in an interview with the Cartoloucos channel, the executioner of Flamengo admitted that he was very sad for not having followed the club, although he respected the choice.

Following his career at Dourado, Deyverson has been accumulating good games, but the effort is not being enough to get the club out of the Z-4. Despite this, he praised the project presented by the club, something that influenced the choice to follow in Brazilian football.

“It was unfair, I was (sad to have left Palmeiras)”, Deyverson said.

“I chose Cuiabá because it has a very beautiful project going forward.”, completed.

CRAVA and NARRA, DEYVIN! 😂🏆

There were so many moments, so many stories… Thanks for everything Deyverson! 🫶#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/LHUwvrWwrB — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) May 26, 2022

After answering 100 questions, Deyverson had to deal with an extra question. Claiming that he had contact with a “traíra” in the middle of football, something that generated a great disappointment, the former Palmeiras striker regretted the posture, but kept his name secret. So the revelation ended up taking Cartholic by surprise.

“There are some cheaters in football that I’ll tell you… worse than that. It broke my heart because I get along with everyone, I’m a playful guy. There’s no cheating here. Everyone knows, you have to be honest, regardless of being happy or closed you can’t be cheated. I’m sure it’s true because the people who told me have a very close affinity and very good trust. You who cheated on football, don’t be. Football is where you can’t be anyone’s enemy, you have to be a friend. It’s better to be honest.” said.

“Worse than this guy pays nice. When you said it, I would never have thought,” added the journalist.