Did it pass the test? Motorola Edge 30 Ultra dismantled and receives acceptable repairability rating

Motorola announced the Edge 30 Ultra in early September with powerful specs like a 200 megapixel camera, 144Hz display and today we can finally see these components in more detail as the phone was dismantled in the PBKreviews YouTube repairability test.

Starting with the overall rating, PBKreviews gave the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra a 6.5 repairability rating. Among the requirements, the most pleasing was the availability of parts for repair, as well as the ease of access to them.

Disassembly starts with removing the chip drawer and then the back of the device by heating the glass cover and removing it. Then it is necessary to remove the cover of the camera module, which is glued to the sensors by an adhesive tape. Fortunately, this cover is integrated into the glass that covers the sensors, making it easy to replace them in case of breakage or scratches.

The next step is to remove the protection for the motherboard which is integrated the wireless charging coil, the NFC sensor and the flash. On the battery and the motherboard we still find graphite stickers to help with heat dissipation, as under them we find copper tapes.

It’s relatively easy to unplug the cables and remove the copper tapes, as well as the 60 MP front camera. Speaking of cameras, behind the 200 MP sensor is a copper tape and thermal paste to transfer heat from the sensor, which is the only one with optical stabilization on the Edge 30 Ultra.