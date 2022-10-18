Discord announces integration with YouTube and several other news

Discord is preparing some big changes for this week. The company, known for the platform that essentially provides chat servers, has revealed a number of new features that are expected to start rolling out this week. This includes, but is not limited to, a new native apps directory, activities, the full version of Nitro Basic, and more.

















Through a post on its official blog, Discord detailed the news that will be implemented on the platform in the short and medium term, starting with the integration with new native applications.

We know from you that having the ability to customize and enhance Discord has never been more important. Millions of people are using Nitro subscriptions to boost their Discord. Meanwhile, a vibrant app ecosystem has emerged. More than 30% of active servers have apps for customizations, fun games and keeping conversations safe. And we’ve seen billions of app commands used on Discord so far this year, which have doubled compared to this time last year.

The App Directory, due to start rolling out tomorrow, is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a directory of apps that server admins can browse and add to any server they manage on Discord without having to go to third-party websites and search engines to find them. Certain app developers will also be able to sell premium features natively on Discord in conjunction with the release of the App Directory.





Another big news will start rolling out later today. The new Activities feature allows users to do more interactive activities together through Discord, such as playing games. A small rocket-shaped button on the voice channels provides access to several new activities. Starting this week, everyone will have access to start two activities: Putt Party and Watch Together. Discord Nitro subscribers can launch even more activities including Poker Night, Sketch Heads, Chess, Land-io, Letter League and more.

As for the YouTube integration, through the Activities button, Discord users can now create a playlist of playable videos, and friends will have to join the activity to watch and listen together.

In addition to the above, Nitro Basic is scheduled to become available globally following an initial UK trial earlier this year. Starting October 20th, Discord users will be able to subscribe to Nitro Basic. In the US, the service will retail for $2.99 ​​and offers the following benefits: Freely use custom emojis from any server you belong to and use them anywhere you can use emojis.

Upload photos, videos and any other files up to 50MB.

Get a Nitro profile badge to show your support. As noted, some of these features will start rolling out today, while others will roll out later this week and beyond. So, what do you think of these news?