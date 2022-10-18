Discover 2 apps that help improve image quality

Nowadays, photography is a key point in smartphones. Having the best or worst camera can be the deciding point between buying or not buying a particular cell phone. But once the photos are taken, it’s time to edit them and for that there are some free apps that can help make your photos more professional.

See two examples of apps that help improve image qualityfree and easy to use, to upgrade your photographs:

Application tips to improve image quality

1. Canvas

If Photoshop or Lightroom aren’t for you, Canva is certainly your best option. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most used and popular web design tools thanks to its simplicity and versatility.

With it you can easily create images for social networks and make your own designs in record time. In addition, it also has an image editing tool to improve the quality of your photos.

Of course, you can also use it for other types of content, like creating resumes, banners, invitations, presentations, videos, and more.

Although it has a paid version, you also have the option to use it in its free variant. In fact, both offer a wide variety of editable designs, photos, and illustrations.

This app is available for both PC and mobile, in the app stores for Android and iOS.

2. InShot

InShot is by far one of the best photo and video editors and is widely used nowadays. In short, it is an app where you can easily improve the quality of your photos as it has a lot of features for that.

With it, you will have access to many filters and effects, you can control the brightness, contrast and saturation of the images, and it also has a blur tool. Also, you can use it to create all the collages and montages you want.

Finally, the app even has double exposure, hundreds of filters for all types of photos, glitch effects, the ability to add text using more than 100 different fonts and use more than 250 frames. You can download it for free from the Android and iOS app stores.