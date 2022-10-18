Discover the stories of 5 famous actresses who once worked as scientists

Throughout history, many scientists have had other jobs. Marie Curie worked as a housekeeper in the early days of her research, while Albert Einstein worked as a patent clerk.









Although the Navy did not use the invention in warfare, it did find use after the patent expired during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Frequency hopping technology formed the basis for wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

2. Lisa Kudrow

Before becoming famous for her role as Phoebe on the show friends, Lisa Kudrow wanted to be a researcher. After graduating in Psychobiology at the Vassar Collegeshe worked with her father, physician Lee Kudrow, who specializes in headaches and migraines and the founder of California Medical Clinic for Headacheas well as being one of the original founders of the International Headache Society.

The two worked together on headache research, analyzing the relationship between headaches and right- and left-handed patients. While this may seem like a meaningless relationship, data from previous research has indicated that more than 15% of headache patients were left-handed, compared to a prevalence of 10% in the regular population, suggesting a possible connection.

However, follow-up research by the Kudrows, published in 1994 (when the first episode of friends went live), did not indicate any connection.

3. Natalie Portman

As a child actress, Portman stole the show in The Professionaland before finishing high school she had a leading role in the saga Star Wars. She was the first actress born in the 1980s to win an Oscar for Best Actress, for her role in the film. black swan.

In addition to her acting talent, Portman has a scientific pedigree that she has established since her acting credentials. Before even finishing high school, she published an article in Journal of Chemical Education with her birth name Natalie Hershlag.

The 1998 paper deals with the enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar, particularly demonstrating how hydrogen can be converted from biomass (ie organic waste) and reused as a fuel source.

The article had an environmental angle, as it noted that the eventual products of these reactions could “represent alternative sources of energy to fossil fuels, such as oil”.

Four years later, while studying psychology in college, Portman published a paper that used near-infrared spectroscopy, a noninvasive way to study brain activity in developing brains, to show that the emergence of object permanence is associated with an increase in hemoglobin concentration in the frontal cortex.