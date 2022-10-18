Disney releases 1st trailer for live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’; Look

Disney released the first trailer for the live-action “The Little Mermaid” tonight. The protagonist Ariel will be played by the singer Halle Bailey. The film will hit theaters on May 6, 2023.

In the video released at D23, an event in which Disney releases the news of its upcoming films and franchises, it is already possible to see Halle characterized as Ariel at the bottom of the sea. The studio also released footage of the cave of human gems and King Triton’s faithful squire, the fish Flounder.

Halle is known for the duo Chloe x Halle, formed by her and her older sister Chloe Bailey. The duo was discovered by Beyoncé and is signed by the singer’s own label, Parkwood Entertainment.

In addition to “The Little Mermaid”, Disney also released other news. Among them is the first poster for the live-action “Peter Pan & Wendy”, which will feature Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook, Alexander Molony (Peter Pan) and Yara Shahidi (Tinker Bell). The film will explore the villain’s rivalry with Peter Pan.

At the event, the studio also released a teaser for the live-action “Snow White”, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024. The protagonist who names the film will be played by Rachel Zegler, while the Evil Queen by actress Gal Gadot.

In addition, Disney announced the sequel to “Inside Out” and “The Lion King”, with the title of “Mufasa – The Lion King”, both for 2024.