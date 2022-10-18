do you still have one saved?

In 2007, Steve Jobs introduced Apple’s first smartphone, the iPhone 2G. A sealed and completely new model of this pioneering version has just been put up for auction for US$ 40,000 (R$ 210,700). In 2017, this batch of iPhones was being sold for gold. Now prices have reached the stratosphere. This closed and sealed iPhone, dating from 2007, the first year that Apple’s smartphone was available, sold for this stratospheric price according to the LCG Auctions. Namely: the 8 GB model originally sold for US$ 599 (about R$ 3163.80 at today’s exchange rate).

What are the differences between this iPhone 2G and a modern iPhone?

Bidding heated up on the last day, as is often the case with online auctions. The highest bid was just $10,446 on Sunday before a last-minute increase sent the price soaring. The iPhone, in effect still in the box, would be in exceptional condition, new and never activated, according to the organization. Everything would be original.

Namely: meanwhile, a Macintosh SE that belonged to Steve Jobs in the late 1980s is about to be auctioned off, with an estimated price of $200,000 to $300,000. What’s the difference between a 2007 iPhone and an iPhone you can buy in 2022?

How far has Apple come since the first iPhone, the one that came about by Steve Jobs in January 2007 and that, as predicted by the company’s boss at the time, revolutionized telephony? With the launch of the iPhone 14, and in particular the iPhone 14 Pro, the company now led by Tim Cook has just made a leap forward on the camera side with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Enough to make us want to delve into the history of this component that has become essential over time, to the point of generating more than 3,000 billion shots last year.

For starters, back then, there was no App Store. So you’re stuck with the apps that originally came with the phone, including YouTube, Safari, and Weather. The first iPhone also didn’t have a copy and paste function.

The iPhone has always been a differentiated cell phone

Long considered the poor relative of Apple’s smartphones, the camera, which comes under fire after nearly every iPhone introduction, has never competed for megapixels. Instead, engineers worked hard on lens size, pixel size, and algorithms to improve the output image, day or night.

First of all, the new iPhones also have more storage space. The smallest amount is 32GB and the maximum is 1TB. Indeed, the original iPhone was available in 4, 8 and 16 GB. Also note that in 2022, 34 iPhone models were or are produced by the American company.

First of all, while the first iPhone came with Maps, GPS tracking did not yet exist. The only way to find your route was to enter your current address and destination address. There was also no Siri, so you had to watch the instructions in the app without relying on a virtual assistant.

Namely: during the introduction of the first iPhone in January 2007, Steve Jobs declared that it ran “on OS X” is that “ran office applications ”. In conclusion, when the iPhone came out, the operating system was renamed “iPhone OS”, before becoming iOS in June 2010.

