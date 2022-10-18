Doctor Fate in Black Adam teases film spin-off | DC & DCEU

Black Adam/Doctor Fate/Warner/Reproduction

The gallery of characters inserted in the feature film by black adam is causing the internet to talk about, and for the happiness of the fans, a supposed derivative focused on Doctor Fate could be happening, causes Pierce Brosnan.

Starting a new beginning for the productions of DC Comics in theaters, the unprecedented production brings The Rock as the powerful protagonist and title antihero, as the film presents for the first time in theaters, the origin of the infamous character, and how this figure became a merciless “god”. But far beyond its main character, viewers can look forward to more legendary faces on the big screen, including the Justice Society.

The derivatives of black adam are already apparently becoming a topic of discussion among the people behind the Warner Bros.and in an interview with the ScreenCrushthe actor Pierce Brosnaninterpreter of Doctor Fate in the film, confirms that a spin-off focused on his character, has already been put up for discussion, and may have confirmed a future project, although it doesn’t confirm anything.

“They already talked to me about the [futuro do] Mr Fate. But I think we should… just not count our chickens before they are hatched.”

Counting on direction of Jaume Collet-Serra and production of Hiram Garciathe feature film cast led by The Rock still has Noah Centineo playing Atom Crusher, Aldis Hodge like Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell like Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Hitting theaters in less than a week, black adam continues with a premiere date set for october 20.