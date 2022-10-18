Doogee S96 GT with 256GB of memory and new chipset on a killer offer – All in Technology

The new Doogee S96GT has finally started to be officially sold on AliExpress. Even better than the 2020 model, it brings a body quite similar to its predecessor. However, it has even better internal specifications.

Starting with the hardware, the Doogee S96 GT is equipped with a Heio G95 chip, which provides more processing power than the chip present in the previous generation. The smartphone also swaps the 16MP front camera for a more powerful 32MP sensor. In addition, it comes out of the box with Android 12 and brings a 20MP night vision camera sensor with a greater range of up to 15m.

In terms of memory, the S96 GT has kept its predecessor’s 8GB of RAM, but delivers twice as much storage going up to 256GB. Otherwise, it maintains highlights such as a 6350 mAh battery with 24W fast charging, 6.22″ screen, 48MP main camera, IP68 and NFC.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.22 inch IPS LCD

6.22 inch IPS LCD Processor: Helio G95

Helio G95 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 48MP+20MP+8MP+2MP

48MP+20MP+8MP+2MP Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Drums: 6350 mAh with 24W fast charging

6350 mAh with 24W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: IP68/IP69K, NFC, side fingerprint reader

The Doogee S96 GT is available now on AliExpress and DoogeeMall at a discounted price of $199. However, the offer is for a limited time and will last for the next 5 days.

To learn more, visit the official Doogee website.