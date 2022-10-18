Drew Barrymore reveals he hasn’t been intimate since his last divorce in 2016; know more!

gap years? Through her website Drew Barrymore revealed that she hasn’t had sex for about six years. That’s because the actress signed her third divorce in 2016. But, according to her, this is not a problem.

The eternal Dylan Sanders of The Panthers made it very clear in his outburst that he does not want to have sex at the moment. According to her, the priority is to raise the two daughters, not to have a relationship.

Since the beginning of my life as a single mother, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of really working on myself and learning what it’s like to be a mother… I’m not a person who needs sex and who needs to get out and about to have relationships like that. I am someone who is deeply committed to raising my girls, my daughters and how we women should exist in this world!

In addition to wanting to give an empowered super education to the eight- and nine-year-olds, Drew took the opportunity to take a little sting in the news published about his period without sex. She also commented on the difference in coverage of the facts between her and Andrew Garfield – who went six months without intimate relationships to prepare for a role.

However, the hint was brief. The artist focused on making it very clear that she is fine without sex and that she just wants to keep taking care of Olive and Frankie.

A relationship with a man hasn’t been a priority for me for a long time. Some people may walk out of a marriage or relationship and in the quick future find themselves in another relationship. There’s nothing wrong with that! Not even a little. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people it really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to be celibate. I’m proud of myself for having that time. This is what I, as my own individual and no one else but me, needed to do and I honored that and respect myself for that, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I just laughed at the fact that it’s not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t one day. I need time. And my view of sex has really changed.

Tell me more, Drew!