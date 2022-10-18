Driver who worked to pay for father’s biopsy cries after passenger surprise

It was nothing planned. Hearing a conversation from the app driver, sending an audio to a friend, the passenger discovered that the boy was working day and night to pay for his father’s biopsy, which needed to be done the next day, urgently.

And the passenger was none other than the businessman helping people in need. Do you know what Fritz did? She reassured the driver and said she will pay for the biopsy. Gilmar, 31, burst into tears in the car. (video below)

“I found him in an Uber in São Paulo. How God unites people! He didn’t ask for anything! When I got in the car he was sending an audio to a friend”, said Fritz Paixão in an interview with Só Notícia Boa.

Lung cancer

The businessman lives in the United States, but this meeting with Gilmar happened during a quick visit to São Paulo. Talking to Gilmar, Fritz discovered that the boy’s father has lung cancer.

“The father has serious lung cancer. His race was not just for money, but against time, as his father had to take this exam the next day, because of the risk of his life”, explained the businessman.

The value of the exam? thousand reais.

And when Fritz said he would pay for the biopsy, Gilmar was so relieved he started crying in the car.

God unites people

It is no accident. Fritz believes that God brings people together to help one another.

“What he didn’t know was that God was going to put me on his way to pay for the biopsy he so desperately needed. This is how God works in our lives. It unites people with common purposes, so that both can accomplish what he wants. Never doubt him, this is the message!” Fritz wrote in the caption of the video, posted on Instagram.

Watch: