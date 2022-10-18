DualSense Edge will be released on January 26; new trailer, price and details

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog. Sony do Brasil did not inform a price, but abroad (via the American PS Blog), the DualSense Edge will go for 199.99 USD / ¥29,980 / €239.99 / £209.99. Replaceable analogues will cost USD 19.99 / ¥2,680 / €24.99 / £19.99.

Today we are pleased to announce that the DualSense Edge wireless controller, the first ultra-customizable controller developed by PlayStation, will launch globally on January 26th. Designed with high performance and customization in mind, the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 invites you to create your own gaming experiences with custom controls tailored to your play style.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller includes a host of hardware and software-based customization options, including button remapping, adjustment of analog stick sensitivity and triggers, options to switch between multiple controller profiles, and a unique user interface on the controller itself. . It also features the characteristic comfort and features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as tactile feedback and adaptive triggers.

You can customize the DualSense Edge wireless controller your way with the included three replaceable sets of analog controller caps and two sets of back buttons. All of this comes with a carrying case, which you can even charge the controller with a USB connection right inside, ensuring you’re always ready for your next gaming session.

Here’s a detailed description of everything that’s included and more details about the carrying case:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

braided USB cable

2 standard covers

2 tall rounded covers

2 low rounded covers

2 half-rounded back buttons

2 lever-type rear buttons

connector compartment

carrying case

Learn more about the DualSense Edge wireless controller here.

*Haptic feedback features and adaptive triggers are available when the game supports it.