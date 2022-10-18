Earn money on PicPay THIS way

O PicPay is considered one of the largest fintechs in the country and its growth has been highly compared to other digital banks in Brazil. The agency offers several benefits to its clients, such as three different ways to earn money.

In view of that, check out how to make income with the PicPay.

How to earn money with PicPay

In times of economic crisis, extra money is very welcome and with PicPay, the user just needs to download the app, which is completely free, and start earning. See how to receive through the app:

invite friends

The app rewards users for referring new customers. For each referral who opens an account, you will earn 10 reais. However, there is a referral limit of 55 friends, which means you can earn up to R$550.00.

save money

With market return, for those who keep their money in their digital wallet PicPay, there is an income equal to 105% of the CDI and is valid for amounts of up to R$ 100 thousand. The balance has guaranteed security, in the form of federal government bonds, just deposit and start earning.

cashback

The third way to earn extra value with the app is to take advantage of the cashback promotions it offers. O cashback works in a variety of ways, from paying receipts, to purchasing at exclusive stores, as well as paying at partner physical stores.

The company often notifies customers of any new promotions, and in some cases, they can even get 30% back. Depending on your profile, you can receive various promotions that encourage the use of the app, such as: paying friends or bills and receiving a partial refund. Some of the company’s best-known options are typically:

Return of 5% to 20% on payment in installments;

Cashback from 5% to 15% when making payments to friends;

5% to 10% when paying bills with credit card.

How much does R$ 1,000 earn on PicPay?

By placing the amount of R$ 1,000 in the digital wallet of the PicPay, after a month, the customer will have a more or less profitable balance, around R$ 3.12. That is, in a year, the value will be redeemed at about R$ 32.90. In this way, remember that PicPay generates 105% of the CDI.