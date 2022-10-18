Emily Ratajkowski ‘caught’ kissing mystery man

Emily Ratajkowski

the marriage between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard came to an end this summer after four years together. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married in February 2018 and three years later welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. According to statements by a source to the Page Sixthe reason that led to the separation between the two must be related to alleged infidelities of the producer and actor.

Last September appeared in the international press Rumors that the model and Brad Pitt would be romantically involved, after the two were seen in each other’s company several times. However, the model recently put an end to the rumors, denying them. And it looks like she might already have a new love.

Last Friday night, October 14th, Emily was seen in New York, accompanied by a man who, although his identity is still unknown, it is known that he is not the Hollywood actor. The photos, published by Daily Mail, they show the two in a great atmosphere of complicity, kissing.

In the same interview in which she denied the rumors that she would be involved with Brad Pitt, the 31-year-old model also reinforced that she was single, for the first time in a while, and that she wanted to enjoy her freedom.