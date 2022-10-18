English site lists the 50 best technicians in the world

Shortly after all the Ballon d’Or winners were defined, the English website ‘FourFourTwo‘ supplied a category that was not part of the France Football award: the best coach in the world.

Almost always getting into controversy when they publish their rankings, the portal has listed the 50 best coaches in world football. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was considered the best, followed by Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool).

The only coach who works in Brazilian football present in the Top-50 appears only in 26th place. This is the commander of Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira. Despite this, he is the highest ranked Portuguese, surpassing Paulo Fonseca, from Lille, in 45th, Marco Silva, from Fulham, in 39th, and the historic José Mourinho, from Roma, in 35th.

Tite, current coach of the Brazilian team, is the “lonely” Brazilian representative on the list, only in 32nd place.

Other South Americans are on the list, all Argentines: Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate, 31st), Mauricio Pochettino (currently without a club, ex-PSG, 22nd), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina’s national team, 16th), and Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid, 10th).

Check out the Top 10:

1st) Pep Guardiola (Spanish) – Manchester City

2nd) Carlo Ancelotti (Italian) – Real Madrid

3rd) Jurgen Klopp (German) – Liverpool

4th) Antonio Conte (Italian) – Tottenham

5th) Stefano Pioli (Italian) – Milan

6th) Mikel Arteta (Spanish) – Arsenal

7th) Thomas Tuchel (German) – No Club [último: Chelsea]

8th) Graham Potter (English) – Chelsea

9th) Julian Nagelsmann (German) – Bayern Munich

10th) Diego Simeone (Argentine) – Atletico Madrid

26th) Abel Ferreira (Portuguese) – Palmeiras

32nd) Tite (Brazilian) – Brazilian national team