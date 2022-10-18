Enola Holmes 2 and the new season of Bridgerton are among the news announced by Netflix for the coming months

This past month, during the second edition of the Tudum, Netflix announced several new features that will come to the platform in the coming months. Among the surprises are sequels to successful films and new seasons and series premieres.

Check out the main releases below:

Enola Holmes 2 – Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter are back for more adventures and mysteries to unravel. The sequel to the 2022 film is set to premiere on November 4th.

heart of stone – Action lovers could check out the first images of Heart of Stone, an upcoming Netflix movie starring actress Gal Gadot. The film arrives on the platform sometime in 2023.

Bridgerton (3The season) – Considered one of the biggest hits on Netflix, Bridgerton will have a third season. There is no scheduled release date yet.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Still in the Bridgerton mood, Tudum has revealed the first images of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel to better contextualize the main series. The release date is scheduled for 2023.

The Crown (5th season) – Without much fanfare, Netflix has revealed that the fifth season of The Crown will soon hit the screens to address the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the early to mid-90s. The release is scheduled for November 9, 2022.

In addition to these titles, many others will soon be available in the app (: