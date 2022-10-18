environmentalists are now with Putin

We thought we saw the greens praising all sorts of authoritarian moves to further their agenda. but the website European policya publication well-read by elites who are marinated in green politics, topped them all by placing Vladimir Putin at the top of its ’28 annual Green’, a list of the ’28 most powerful behind Europe’s green agenda’.

O Political vigorously defends Putin’s choice, so much so that he’s convinced me he’s not kidding. The magazine claims that the war in Ukraine was good for the environment because it “forced Europe to finally break its addiction to fossil fuels” and helped accelerate the continent’s “green revolution”.

By launching his brutal invasion and manipulating energy markets to keep oil prices high, Putin “has accomplished something that generations of green activists have not,” explains the website. Political.

“Clean energy is now a key European security issue (…) Putin invaded Ukraine after the European Union spent two years laying the groundwork for its Green Deal program to zero emissions by 2050. This meant that the political machine for a complete overhaul of the European energy economy was already in motion. All he needed was a little push.“

The website notes that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by urging Europe to “invest massively in renewable energy,” a dubious short-term project given the limitations of wind and solar technology.

I don’t know which is more gross. Support Putin’s murderous attack on Ukraine or applaud Europe’s new green deal, which has pushed Europe into an energy crisis, with power rationing, power outages, $10 gasoline a gallon [3,7 litros] and a return to wood burning for home heating purposes. To avoid blackouts, Germany must keep open nuclear plants that were scheduled to close in December. It’s a return to a new form of Dark Ages in Europe.

Most people applaud Germany for suspending Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The country already depended on Russia for 50% of its natural gas. But the Political enters the realm of pure fantasy with its claim that Europe can now overcome energy shortages with “a range of cheap and reliable alternatives … that now generate energy at a fraction of the cost of gas.”

But German environmentalists have made it clear that they still see any energy source that isn’t fully clothed in green theology as the enemy. “Fossil fuels and nuclear power are the problem,” Robert Habeck, the leader of the Green Party who serves as economy minister in the Socialist-led government, told his party’s conference last week. He won reluctant party approval for his plan to keep two nuclear plants temporarily open until April 2023 in the event of a severe energy crisis.

Germany’s third remaining nuclear power plant at Emsland, however, will go offline at the end of 2022 as previously planned. The Greens have promised that the government they are a part of will not agree to anything that would allow any of the plants to acquire new nuclear fuel.

“We have never seen such a gap between the West’s foreign policy needs in energy and the complete refusal of policymakers in both Europe and the US to resist the special interest demands of environmental groups that oppose energy development,” James James Lucier, energy analyst at Capital Alpha Partners in Washington, DC, tells me. Now, the Greens are no longer just wrong; they are putting the future of the Western economy at risk.

Satirist Sonny Bunch says, “Environmentalists make good movie villains because they want to make your real life worse.” We would add that they are also a bit amusing because they say the craziest things – like that Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s environmental wrecker, is somehow a green icon.

©2022 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.