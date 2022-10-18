“Even if you get lost…”; Hernan ‘delivers’ Palmeiras to the cleaning and Wesley can dance with 2 more of Abel’s cast

the palm trees leads the Brazilian Championship and experiences the anxiety of winning his second championship in the competition. However, it is already starting to plan for the 2023 season. Journalist André Hernan published a video on his channel, where he discusses how Verdão moves for the next year.

According to the journalist, Palmeiras doesn’t think about many signings and the Club must follow the trend of the current management, without dispute for renowned players or big auctions. However, it is possible that athletes leave the Palestinian squad and the direction is aware that three names have an easier time leaving the Academy.

“There are two or three players who have the possibility of leaving. Danilo, who did not receive a proposal, has a lot of polls. Wesley, who is a player who is also in the crosshairs of many clubs, Group City had their eyes on him. Breno Lopes entered the classic, but has not been listed. He is a player who receives a lot of polls for the title goal (from Libertadores) and for the player who became Palmeiras.”, explained Hernan.

Although the projection is not a heavy mobilization in the market, the replacement of athletes who leave Verdão must be done in a timely manner: “Even if you lose these players, you already have a situation of mapping the market if you want to bring an alternative. Palmeiras thinks about punctual replacements.”, he added.