Falcão reacts to the Mason’s Glove at the Golden Ball award

Fever on social networks, the young Glova de Pedreiro was present at the traditional Golden Ball award ceremony, delivered by the magazine “France Football” this Monday (17), at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. One of those responsible for leveraging the influencer’s career, former player Falcão reacted to a record by Iran at the ceremony and celebrated the feat.

In Instagram stories, the futsal legend published a photo of Glova de Pedreiro dressed in the green suit, made especially for the ceremony.

On the event’s red carpet, Luva de Pedreiro spoke briefly with the international press. Asked in English how it feels to be at the “Oscars of football”, the influencer was authentic and responded with his traditional catchphrases.

“It’s a historic moment. Thank God. Represent Brazilians. You have to represent the Brazilians, they are the best in the world. Never give up on your dreams, partner. You who are watching me. Take it, damn it” said the Brazilian, who became the first influencer in the country to participate in the ceremony.

🇺🇸 @luvadepedreiro is on the red carpet for the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/SB9kDox59l — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

BROKER’S GLOVE ANNOUNCES NEWS

This Monday morning (17), Iran used social media to announce another commercial recorded. Sponsored by Amazon, the young man becomes a poster boy for the NBA on the Prime Video streaming platform, which bought part of the broadcasting rights for the world’s top basketball league.

“Speak my troop, all in peace? I know there, that everyone is curious to know what this new home, new passion is all about. I’m ‘concentrated’ here, and today is the day to tell. Best in the world, new home, new passion. The secret is no longer a secret my troop! The NBA, the biggest basketball league in the world, has a new home, it’s on Prime Video,” said the influencer.