Felipão uses Marlos in just five games at Athletico and explains little space: “My option” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari simplified and brought the responsibility for not climbing the midfielder marlos at Atletico. The player has only five games in five months with the coach.

Marlos was not included by Felipão for the third match in a row in the classic won by 1 to 0 against coritiba on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 32nd round. The 34-year-old had played in the two previous clashes against Cuiabá and Santos, both coming into the second half.

Internally, the club also alleges that the player is injured by stepping on his toe.

It’s my choice. I don’t give any explanation to fans, because he’s in love with A, with B. Everyone has their favorite player. I want to see the Athletico team well. — Felipão, in a press conference

Marlos added just 152 minutes on the field with the red-black commander, who was hired in May. On average, that’s just 1.6 games under Felipão’s command.

Of the five games, the midfielder was a starter only against Tocantinópolis, in the coach’s debut. On the occasion, Hurricane entered with a reserve team in the return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

Since then, Marlos still played during May against Fluminense and Caracas. After that, he stayed almost four months without entering the field – he lived with a calf injury in the period – until playing against Cuiabá, on September 19.

Athletico 5×1 Tocantinópolis: 59 minutes (Brazil’s Cup) Fluminense 2×1 Athletico: 45 minutes (Brazilian) Athletico 5×1 Caracas: 16 minutes (Liberators) Athletico 2×2 Cuiabá: 14 minutes (Brazilian) Santos 2×0 Athletico: 18 minutes (Brazilian) See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

In the position, Felipão has David Terans, Alex Santana, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno. Terans and Santana dispute the title, while Cittadini and Bueno are less used.

The other possibilities in the sector are midfielders Fernandinho, Erick, Hugo Moura, Christian, Matheus Fernandes and Bryan Garcia.

I have 29, 27, 26 players… I can list 23. I have seven in midfield. And I have to put three and three reservations. So, there are times when we will do this or that. If you explain to the crowd, I’m dead. I have Athletico as my preference. — Felipe

In all, Marlos has 14 games, with three goals and two assists for the Hurricane. He has a productivity contract until the end of the season.

President Mario Celso Petraglia has already convinced him not to retire and managed to keep the athlete in the squad. The athlete even had proposals from the United Arab Emirates.

After comings and goings, Marlos was announced in early February and treated as the top signing of the season. Afterwards, Hurricane made an investment of R$ 52 million for the attacking trio Vitor Roque, Canobbio and Cuello.

A Hurricane fan since he was little, Marlos made a great effort to wear the shirt of the club he loves this season. He left Shakhtar at the end of last year and has never hidden his desire to wear the club’s colors.