FIFA president guarantees: “All are welcome to the Qatar Cup” | world Cup

FIFA held a press conference in Doha on Monday, with just over a month to go before the start of the Qatar World Cup, scheduled for November 20, with a message from President Gianni Infantino welcoming everyone.

The FIFA president was not at the event, in the capital of Qatar, but sent a video emphasizing that regardless of origin, religion, gender and sexual orientation, everyone is welcome in Qatar.

“This Cup is a tournament of peace and unity. Everyone will be welcome, regardless of their origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality”, said the top leader of world football.

In addition, in the video shown, Gianni mentioned some achievements that this World Cup already has in store before it even starts: the first major event with fans after the Covid-19 pandemic, the first Cup held in the Middle East, the first in which fans will be able to watch more than one game on the same day, the first without traveling in the host country and also the first World Cup in the middle of the European calendar, which should provide better physical stage for the athletes.

– And it will be the first time that fans of 32 different teams will be together in one place, interacting, enjoying entertainment programs created specifically for the tournament.

Infantino stressed that Qatar is ready to host the Cup, awaiting the arrival of fans, journalists and teams.

– When you look at the country today, inside and outside the stadiums, training grounds, subway, infrastructure, everything is ready and everyone is welcome.

In the message, Infantino also informed that 2.9 million tickets for the World Cup have already been sold. Brazil is among the ten countries that purchased the most tickets for the games. The Brazilian team is in Group G and will play in the first phase against Serbia, on November 24, Switzerland, on November 28, and Cameroon, on December 2.

See the list of countries with the most ticket sales for the World Cup:

Qatar United States Saudi Arabia England Mexico United Emirates Argentina France Brazil Germany

Accommodation, one of the biggest difficulties for fans who are still trying to travel to the World Cup, was also the subject of the press conference. Organizers announced that a further 30,000 rooms have been made available for World Cup visitors.

The widest range of hotels is available at an accommodation agency in the host country. Rooms can be booked from U$S 80 per person, per night, based on occupancy of two people. Accommodation options include hotels, apartments and fan villages.