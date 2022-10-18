Film starring Viola Davis will be shown at CineMaterna, in Manaus

The film ‘The King Woman’starring Viola Davis, will be shown in the project session CineMaternal in this Tuesday (10/18), in manaus. The session takes place at 2 pm, at Cinépolis at Shopping Ponta Negra.

The project takes place once a month and the films of the session are chosen by popular vote on the website (https://www.cinematerna.org.br/).

Movie ‘The Woman King’. Photo: Disclosure

Film ‘The King Woman’

The film ‘The Woman King’ tells the story of Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, who was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group consisted only of women who together fought French colonists, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands.

About CineMaterna

CineMaterna is a project that offers adapted sessions for mothers, fathers and caregivers with babies up to 18 months old. The movie theaters are specially prepared to accommodate babies, with lower volume, soft air conditioning, diaper changing rooms inside the spaces, a dimly lit environment and a special rug in the front row.

In the sessions, the first ten people with babies who arrive 30 minutes before the start of the film and seek the coordination of the CineMaterna project receive a free ticket.