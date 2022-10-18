find out how to activate in your app

One of the digital interaction platforms that most frequently releases news is, without a doubt, WhatsApp. One of the changes in the app concerns call links. The best thing is that this involves sending a link with a video call, as in Meet, Teams or Zoom, for example.

See too: See how the WhatsApp feature that seeks to avoid the vacuum will work

How do WhatsApp call links work?

According to the first information, the announcement was made by the person in charge of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg. The news actually came to light at the end of September. Video calls will be encrypted to ensure privacy (WhatsApp trademark) and can accommodate up to 32 participants at once.

The CEO of Meta did not cite many details regarding WhatsApp call links. However, some people reported that the increment has already been made available by the platform.

How do I know if I have the function and how do I activate it?

If you already have the function, the option “Create call links” will appear in the same common call section as Whatsapp. If it still doesn’t appear, you can wait or try to update the app in your phone’s app store.

If you want to create a call link, follow the next steps.

Step 1 – Tap on the tab

step 2 – Tap Create Call Link.

step 3 – Select the type of call (audio or video).

step 4 – Tap Share Link or Copy Link and send on WhatsApp or another app.

Okay, now you’ve created one of the WhatsApp call links and you can start a digital meeting through the app. A few points about the feature are worth noting: