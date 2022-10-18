Florida records 4 deaths from use of marijuana infected with rat poison

posted on 10/18/2022 16:36



In Florida, cannabis is legal for medicinal purposes only – (credit: Freepik/jcomp)

In 10 months, the US state of Florida counted four deaths and 52 cases of people who became infected after ingesting synthetic marijuana contaminated with rat poison. The first record of infections of drug users by pesticides was made in December last year, by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Among the symptoms reported by those infected, the CDC highlights excessive bleeding, abdominal pain and episodes of blood in the urine and vomit. Cases began to be reported in the city of Tampa, on the coast of Florida.

Infected Marijuana

According to the US CDC, cannabis used by users was infected with the pesticide brodifacoum — a common poison used to combat rats, rats and skunks.

This product kills the animal by reducing the animal’s ability to clot blood, causing hemorrhage and bleeding to death. Therefore, when ingested by humans, the main symptoms are related to blood clotting.

Treatment

To remedy the infection, the patients were given high doses of vitamin K1 – the enzyme responsible for the blood clot.

As the US does not offer free healthcare, some infected users were unable to pay for the treatment, which can cost more than US$65,000. To serve them, a pharmaceutical company donated enough vitamin K1 tablets for the 52 patients.

Marijuana in Florida

In the US, 38 states allow the use of marijuana for some purpose. In Florida, cannabis is legal for medicinal purposes only. Thus, to be able to smoke the weed, the user will have to present a state registration card and a prescription to obtain it at the pharmacy.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

