Fluminense x Botafogo: first partial of tickets sold released

Fluminense and Botafogo will face each other next Sunday (23), at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Sales to members of Fluminense started this Monday (17). And according to journalist Marcello Neves, 9,000 tickets have already been sold. Online sales for non-members, visiting fans and sales at the box office will start on Thursday (20/10).

ATTENTION!

– Members will have three modes of access to the stadium available: membership cardO Dynamic QR Code it’s the traditional ticket.

– Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is MANDATORY for non-members who buy online.

To access the stadium with the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard APP and log in with the CPF (numbers only, no dots and hyphen) and the same password from the Partner Portal. The dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before the event.

It is automatically downloaded when the member enters the APP and will be available in the “My orders” tab. once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection and access to the stadium will only be with the APP.

– STATIC E-TICKET AND PRINTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR ACCESS TO THE STADIUM.

(Download the APP from Apple Store and on Google Play Store)

IMPORTANT!

As promised by Fluminense in the early days of the pandemic, the club will grant members an extra discount on tickets according to the number of games played behind closed doors in proportion to the period in which the member was compliant. Discounts will be applied according to the following regulation.

CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

partners

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 10/17 (Monday), at 5 pm

– Archiba 60% / East Root / Games Package – 10/18 (Tuesday), at 2 pm

– Warrior – 10/19 (Wednesday), at 2 pm

sales in nense.com.brin the “Tickets” tab

Fluminense non-members and visiting fans: 10/20 (Thursday) at 10 am

– Sales to non-members in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

– Sales for visiting fans in footballcard.com

Closing of online sales: 10/23 (Sunday) at 1pm

PICK UP OF TICKETS: Ticket withdrawal is MANDATORY for non-members. Anyone who needs to make the exchange must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID, CPF and the ticket voucher. The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted. Members who choose to withdraw their tickets must exchange them, as the ticket is personal and non-transferable. No declaration from third parties is accepted for the withdrawal of membership tickets.



TICKETS PURCHASE: will also be MANDATORY present the CPF in the purchase/withdrawal of the ticket of any type (full, half or free). The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted.

VALUES

SOUTH SECTOR (Exclusive sector for Fluminense fans)

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 45

– East Root – R$ 60

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

LOWER EAST SECTOR (Exclusive sector for Fluminense fans)

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 20

– Warrior – BRL 40

– East Root – BRL 50

– Whole – BRL 50

– Half price – R$ 25

UPPER EAST SECTOR (Exclusive sector for Fluminense fans)

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

– East Root – BRL 0

– Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

– Warrior – BRL 20

– Whole – BRL 30

– Half price – R$ 15

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (Exclusive sector for Fluminense fans)

*This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included

– Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

– Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

– Whole – BRL 350

– Half price – R$ 212.50

IMPORTANT: Members of the Arquiba Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors, except Maracanã Mais. Members of the Maraca+ Família plan are entitled to 3 more tickets with a 50% discount in all sectors of the stadium. Members of the Arquiba 60%, Arquiba 100% and Maraca+ plans will be able to buy one more ticket for the entire amount in the same sector.



NORTH SECTOR AND LEVEL 2 (VISITING FANS)

– Whole – BRL 60

– Half price – R$ 30

FREE OF CHARGE

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket withdrawal and the CPF

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

– Children up to 6 years of age accompanied by legal guardians, who must have the ticket for the same sector, South or North, will no longer need to withdraw the gratuity at points of sale in advance.

– All other gratuities by law, children from 7 to 11 years old, PCDs and elderly people over 65 must necessarily withdraw the free ticket.

– For minors between 7 and 11 years old, the withdrawal can only be made by legal guardians upon presentation of a supporting document, Child’s CPF and entry of the responsible person who will accompany the child to the same sector.

– For all other gratuities and half-price tickets, only the person himself can withdraw or buy the ticket, also with the presentation of the supporting document and CPF.

– Freebies are only in the South and North sectors. In all other sectors, only half-price is applied in accordance with current laws.

Click here and check the information about HALF-ENTRY and FREE

SALE POINTS AND TICKETS WILL BE RELEASED SOON

ACCESS TO THE STADIUM

– Entry with food and drinks into the stadium is prohibited

– Gates will open at 1pm

– The gates will be closed at the beginning of the second half of the match. Upon closure, access to the stadium may be denied, as determined by local law enforcement. Both the club and FutebolCard have no authority under this decision, and the reimbursement of any amount paid is not applicable.