FMF president indicates reduction of dates in the Mineiro Championship and return of Sul-Minas – Rádio Itatiaia

The Arbitration Council will take place next Monday (24th) to define the rules for the 2023 Campeonato Mineiro. Interviewed by the program Rádio Esportes, from Itatiaia, Adriano Aro, president of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), revealed that important changes must be proposed by clubs at the meeting.

According to him, the reduction of state dates should be suggested. Approval would mean a greater chance of recreating a regional championship, involving teams from Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

“What we have heard for 2023 is that there is a desire from clubs to reduce the number of dates. This involves a redesign of the entire championship. It would not surprise us if the clubs presented a completely different model. with the reduction of the number of dates, including thinking about the possibility of a regional one involving Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul”, he explained.

For the accomplishment of the regional tournament, the president of the FMF believes in a drastic reduction in the number of dates destined to the state ones.

“What we think is that only those 17 dates already provided by the CBF are used. What we think is that each state makes punctual adjustments to have a drastic reduction of dates”, he said.

Even with a few months until the beginning of the next season, the intention of the Minas Gerais Football Federation is to have the dates available for the eventual Sul-Minas in 2023. According to Aro, there are positive signs from clubs, federations and also from the Brazilian Confederation. of Football (CBF).

“The idea of ​​Minas Gerais is that in 2023 Minas is already prepared, if the other states already want to do it in 2023, the state is already ready. This also depends on the CBF. tournament management,” he said.

“There is the desire of the clubs, there is the goodwill of the federations and positive signaling from the CBF, but we still need to connect all the dots so that this comes out as early as 2023”, he concluded.