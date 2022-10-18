Former child actress Abigail Breslin reveals she was a victim of domestic violence

WARNING: the following article addresses issues such as domestic violence and violence against women, which can be a trigger for some people. If you are passing through or know someone who may be a victim of this type of violence, look for the Women, Family and Human Rights reporting channel, by phone 100.

The actress Abigail Breslinknown for her work in the film “Little Miss Sunshine”shocked fans this Monday (17), after revealing that it has already been victim of domestic violence for two years. Before, the famous had only declared that she was a “Sexual Abuse Survivor”.

Motivated by the celebration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the United States, the actress shared a text on her Instagram profile reporting what she went through in her old relationship.

“I have been in a very abusive relationship for almost 2 years”she wrote Abigailwho then added: “My abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship subsequently turned violent.“.

The actress, who has already been nominated for an Oscar, also completed giving details about what she was going through with her boyfriend. She said she was regularly beaten and forced to pretend to be natural as she went about her routine.

“I would use concealer and hardened foundation to hide any and all bruises because somehow I I still cared about that person“she continued, who also stated that she went through serious self-esteem issues after abuse.

“I was sure, there must be something completely wrong with me. I was supposed to be a bitch, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, irrational and unloved. Those two years were the loneliest I’ve ever felt“, he added.

At the end of her post, the actress thanked her family for the support during the period and assured that she is better than before. “I still have nightmares, and some things are still a trigger, but I’m healing. My crises are much better than they were in the two or three years after the abusive relationship ended.”I explain, who currently maintains a relationship with Ira Kunyanskycryptocurrency expert

