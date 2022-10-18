Former Corinthians scores a goal and New York City qualifies for the MLS quarterfinals; see the goal

Major League Soccer (MLS) is currently in its final stretch, with the playoffs being disputed and the competition approaching to have a champion. NoIn this context, an ex-Corinthians shone: Gabriel Pereira. The athlete revealed by the Parque São Jorge club scored New York City’s first goal in the 3-0 victory against Inter Miami, and guaranteed the team’s classification for the conference semifinals. – see the goal below.

Around 18 minutes into the second half, Santiago Rodríguez found Gabriel Pereira inside Inter Miami’s area and activated shirt 38, who kicked the first time to hit the angle of the opponent’s goal and take zero off the score. At the end of the game, the player ended up with a score of eight, according to the SofaScorebecause in addition to the goal, he had 85% effectiveness in passes, he hit two crosses and a long ball and the only shot he hit was enough to swing the nets. However, the best of the match was Maxi Morález, who scored 8.9.

In March of this year, Gabriel Pereira was sold to New York City, for R$ 27 million – Corinthians was only entitled to 70% of that amount. Since joining the team, the ex-Corinthians has consolidated himself as a key part of coach Nicholas Cushing. This season he has already appeared on the field 27 times in the MLS, having scored nine goals and distributed three assists.

Understand how MLS works

As with other competitions in the country, such as the NBA and the NFL, the MLS is separated into conferences. That is, teams from the east of the United States do not face those from the west, only in the grand final. At this time, teams prepare for the conference semifinals. The champions of each group face each other and thus decide who will lift the trophy of the main American competition.

Now, New York City prepares to face Montreal, from Canada, this Sunday, at 14:00 (Brasília time), to decide who will be in the final of the Eastern Conference. The ex-Corinthians should start among the holders of the New York team, which is going in search of the second championship.

Check out the video of the goal scored by Gabriel Pereira, ex-Corinthians

