Former player praises Tiquinho Soares, from Botafogo: ‘Modern centre-forward, has resources’

Hiring of Botafogo in the last transfer window, Tiquinho Soares arrived showing his quality, scoring goals and helping the team. Former player and now commentator Carlos Alberto praised the striker.

– Tiquinho is a modern striker, he retains the ball, hardly when he dominates to wait, he runs away, he has quality, he is not just big to score goals. He has resources, he dribbles, he finishes – praised Carlos Alberto, who also spoke about Botafogo’s defeat to the International.

– I only regret because Botafogo came in a footprint that we believe can fight for the G-8. This victory was important. It still does. But the game was much more about perspiration than inspiration – he added, on the Band program “Os Donos da Bola”.

the commentator Flávio Amendola also analyzed the match and pointed out the quality of the opponent.

– Botafogo’s last two defeats were at home, but to Palmeiras and Internacional, leader and vice-leader. The first half was warmer, the game didn’t have as many clear chances, it was very tough, Botafogo competed, but it is clear, evident, that Inter is a more ready team today. He’s been playing together since the beginning of the year, he’s had a coach since the beginning of the year, he hasn’t made a window with more than ten hired, he has a greater capacity than Botafogo, technical, mental and understanding. At the end of the game, there was booing from the fans, because nobody wants to lose, but also applause, because the team ran a lot – he explained.