Fortaleza completes 104 years living great moments on and off the field – Play

O Strength complete this Tuesday (18), 104 years in high spirits, having a great time on and off the field. Increasingly structured and achieving expressive results, the Steel Tricolor and its fans celebrate birthdays with a wide smile and with many reasons to celebrate.

After all, Leão do Pici practically guaranteed his stay in the 2023 Serie A with the 44 points conquered, with the 2nd best campaign of the return, in one of the biggest reactions of a team in the history of the consecutive points, leaving in the last place for a G -10 which allows him to dream of playing in Libertadores once again.

Are 6 games of invincibility in the Brasileirão29 points in 13 games in the return and 74% of use, in the second best campaign in the return, and with 6 games left for the end of Serie A, the expectation is the best possible to reach the G-8 and repeat the liberating dream.

It would be quite a gift for his loyal and fanatical fans, who carried the team towards the reaction in Serie A, and followed a remarkable season with the titles of Tetracampeão Cearense, Copa do Nordeste, the good campaign in the Copa do Brasil until the quarterfinals. of Finals and of course, the honorable participation in Libertadores, reaching the Eighth Finals.

And as a gift for the 104th anniversary, the club’s board of directors will inaugurate an internal hotel, with an investment of R$ 1 million. The management combined the Hotel Otoni Diniz – where the athletes gather and where Juan Pablo Vojvoda lives – with the accommodation Ribamar Bezerra.

See exclusive photos:

Subtitle:

The board of Fortaleza will inaugurate the Hotel Ribamar Bezerra in a ceremony this morning Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Remember the leonine trajectory in the season:

Northeast and Ceará titles

Subtitle:

Tricolor won the Copa do Nordeste title unbeaten Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Leão do Pici started the season exercising its favoritism in the Northeast Cup and Ceará Championship, lifting both cups. The team reached the championship of the competition by beating Sport by 1 to 0 in Castelão. In the regional competition, Fortaleza entered the field in 12 games, won seven victories, five draws and added no defeats. With an unbeaten campaign, the team raised two trophies in 21 days, being also champion of Ceará. Fortaleza beat Caucaia 4-0 in the final and won the fourth state championship, also undefeated, with 5 wins and a draw.

History in Libertadores

Subtitle:

Fortaleza played great games in the 1st Phase of the Libertadores and advanced with a recovery campaign Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

For the brilliant Brasileirão of 2022, with the 4th place, Fortaleza played for the first time in the history of Libertadores da América and made a remarkable campaign, of overcoming. Leão started the campaign with two defeats, against Colo-Colo and River Plate, but reacted in the competition, winning 3 victories and a draw in the sequence, guaranteeing a historic classification for the Round of 16.

The draw at Castelão against the mighty River Plate by 1 to 1 in front of 48,867 fans at Arena Castelão was the boost the team needed and winning the spot outside the country with 2 victories: Leão’s first victory outside Brazil in Libertadores came before of Alianza Lima by 2 to 0 and in the last round, a historic 4 to 3 against Colo Colo.

In the round of 16, Fortaleza drew 1-1 with Estudiantes at home, but was defeated in the duel in Argentina by 3-0, which does not erase the great campaign made by Tricolor de Aço.

Historic reaction in Serie A

Subtitle:

Last Saturday, Leão beat América / MG away from home in a direct confrontation for a spot in Libertadores Photograph:

Bruno Oliveira / Fortaleza EC

Disputing in parallel the Copa do Brasil – the team reached the Quarterfinals, stopping at Fluminense – and Libertadores, Leão de Aço had a terrible 1st turn in Serie A with only 15 points, but achieved a historic reaction in the return. Fortaleza is the first lantern of the 1st round in the history of Serie A in the era of consecutive points that will not be relegated. To escape the relegation zone, Tricolor makes a perfect campaign in the return, from G-4. They won nine games, drew two and were defeated twice. The team is ninth in the national Serie A, with 44 points.

birthday schedule

Breakfast with staff – Alcides Santos Excellence Center

8 am | Opening with a music band from the 10th Military Region

8:30 am | Breakfast

9:30 am | Ecumenical Act

10 am | Inauguration of the Ribamar Bezerra Hotel – Presence of President Marcelo Paz

11 am | Closing

12pm | Mass in the Ecumenical Space

Golden Lion – Nativas Grill Fortaleza Restaurant

7pm | Opening of the event

19:30 | Word from President Marcelo Paz and other guests

20h | Golden Lion Delivery

9pm | Congratulations to the club

10pm | Closing

