France’s Kanté undergoes surgery and is out of the World Cup | international football

Now it’s official: France won’t have midfielder Kanté at the World Cup. In a statement on Tuesday, Chelsea said the 31-year-old had undergone surgery on his thigh and should only return to the lawns in four months.
According to the English club, the decision for the surgical procedure was made by the athlete together with the club’s doctors. Kante had a thigh injury earlier in the season and has suffered a relapse in recent weeks. The midfielder’s absence from the Qatar World Cup was expected.
- Diogo Jota, from Portugal, is out of the World Cup
- Pogba returns to training at Juventus
The midfielder made just two appearances for Chelsea this season. He has not been on the field since the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on 14 August. When he suffered the injury, the expectation is that he would return in time for the Worlds. However, the Frenchman is now only expected to return to the fields in February 2023.
The day, however, was not all bad news for France. Juventus midfielder Pogbareturned to training this Tuesday and entered the final stretch of treatment for his right knee injury. The ex-Manchester United has not even made his debut for the Italian team and has not played an official game since April, when he played for the English team.
Coach Didier Deschamps is expected to announce his 23-26 squad for the World Cup on November 9. France debut in the competition on November 22, against Australia. In Group D of the tournament, the French will also face Denmark and Tunisia.
N’Golo Kanté, world champion with France in 2018, will not be in Qatar – Photo: Getty Images