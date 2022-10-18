Free Technology Courses | Various training opportunities in the range

Focusing on preparing for the job market, Instituto PROA has 4,500 openings for its training preparation course, while IDESP and Grupo Daryus offer a week of training in technology careers. Both experiences are 100% online and free.

Centro Paula Souza and Warburg Pincus offer free training courses in programming and software development, with more than 11 thousand places available. Check out the free courses of the week at CanaltechNext:

PROA Institute

Instituto PROA has 4,500 vacancies in its free online preparation course for the job market. The PROA Platform is aimed at young people aged 17 to 22 in the state of São Paulo who have completed high school in public schools.

There are 6 modules in total, and in the last one, students can choose to take a specific Technical Track among the six available careers: Data Analysis, Retail, Administration, Logistics, UX Design and Brand Promotion.

Interested parties can participate in the selection process, which has three stages, by registering until December 12 on the Instituto PROA website.

Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus, in partnership with six companies, has just launched its 100% online training course through edtech DIO. Cloud Fullstack Bootcamp has a track composed of modules in JavaScript, Angular, Java, Spring Framework, database and Cloud Computer AWS.

The company is offering 5,000 full scholarships. To participate, simply register until November 4th, on the DIO website.

The DARYUS Group and IDESP

The DARYUS Institute of Higher Education Paulista (IDESP) and the Daryus Group offer a week of technology training, 100% free and online. Mentorships will take place live, from October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Check the schedule and the respective topics that will be discussed below;

October 18: Cyber ​​Security Career;

October 19: Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence Career;

October 20: Digital Forensic Career;

October 25: Career Management and Technology in Information Security;

October 26: Career Risk Management and Compliance;

October 27: Career Business Continuity and Crisis Management.

Participants in the Specialization & Career event can also win several prizes, such as exclusive mentorships, professional courses and discounts of up to 50% on any INESP postgraduate course. Registration can be done through the event website.

Paula Souza Center

The Paula Souza Center (CPS) has open enrollment for 7,200 places in free online courses for professional qualification in technology. The trainings are part of the Minha Chance program, run by the São Paulo State Secretariat for Economic Development (SDE). Check out the courses offered below;

Google Cloud Computing Foundations – With the help of the Google Cloud Skills Boost platform, the training lasts 64 hours and presents an overview of basic concepts of cloud computing, big data and machine learning, in addition to explaining the role of Google Cloud. There are 1,000 vacancies offered to the general public. Registration until October 23.

Green Belt Six Sigma – Online training aimed at those who want to use the Six Sigma methodology, with cloud data, to identify and implement improvements in internal business processes, project lower operating costs and increase profits over time. There are 3,000 vacancies for the general public. Applications until October 16th.

GeneXus Core – Low Code Development in Java and C# – With 64 hours of online activities, the training teaches how to use the tool for creating flexible software and applications, based on modeling, generation and interaction, with support for programming languages ​​and databases. There are 500 vacancies for Etecs and Fatecs students, in addition to the community in general. Applications until October 16th.

Salesforce – Admin Training – Training covers getting started with Salesforce, licensing, configuration, usage strategies, and integration with other apps. With a duration of 64 hours online, the course has 2 thousand places open to the general public. Registration until October 23.

Salesforce – Professional Marketing Training – Lasting 64 hours, divided into 16 online meetings, training teaches best practices and fundamentals of administration in Marketing Cloud. There are 700 spaces for the general public. Registration until October 23.

Those interested in participating in the selection test must apply through the CPS website.