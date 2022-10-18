‘Game of Thrones’ star is now at Marvel; check out!

We are talking about Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, who has been enriching her curriculum in Hollywood for more than ten years. It is more commonly known as Emilia Clarkebut instead, you are even more likely to know her by her fictitious name, that is, by the name of her most famous character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Although her career has been boosted to a huge extent due to her participation in the series “Game of Thrones”, she is in progress on a new project that, like the previous one, has a lot of potential. His new participation will be with a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more specifically in the new series “Secret Invasion”.

Role of the actress in “Secret Invasion” remains a secret

After the end of her participation in the HBO series, “Game of Thrones”, which had eight seasons and immense popularity, she maintained a very low profile. His later work was on “Last Christmas” and “Above Suspicion”, in addition to his vocal role in the animation “The Amazing Maurice”. After performing these roles, she was never seen again.

However, it looks like things have changed a lot since then, as the actress joined the MCU. Now yesWe know that the actress will be joining MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the new Disney+ series called “Secret Invasion”.

Jackson will reprise his role as SHIELD boss Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull character Talos. Alongside them will also be Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Martin Freeman.

However, what still insists on keeping a secret in the midst of all this is the doubt about the real character played by Emilia Clarke. There are two possibilities that are plausible, and the most likely is that Emilia Clarke will play SWORD commander Abigail Brand.

Within the Marvel Comics Universe, Brand has mutant and alien DNA, being able to shoot blue flames from his hands that are also capable of cutting metal. It is very difficult to come to the conclusion that this is the character she is actually playing.

However, there was a leak of a video in which the actress is shooting “Secret Invasion”. In this footage, we can see that she is wearing black clothes along with a gray shirt, being pinned to the floor by a person wearing a gray motion capture suit.

There is still no release date for the production; therefore, it remains for the fans to be content until then with the trailer. Including, the trailer gave fans the impression that perhaps the actress would actually play G’iah.

We believe the launch will take place approximately during the spring of this year.

Look here the leaked video of Emilia Clarke in “Secret Invasion”.