Glove de Pedreiro is questioned after new action; understand

Before parading through the “Red Carpet” of the Golden Ball and meeting football stars last Monday (17), in Paris, Luva de Pedreiro announced another commercial for a sponsor. Fever on social networks, the young man recorded special material for Prime Video, officializing the arrival of the NBA on the Amazon group’s streaming platform.

In recent days, Glova de Pedreiro has been giving some spoilers about the action, which ended up being made official with a video yesterday morning. The company acquired the broadcasting rights that were from SporTV until the last NBA season, and will show games from the main basketball league in the world.

The decision to have Luva de Pedreiro as a poster boy, however, divided opinions on the networks after the partnership was made official. While some pointed out that the Bahian has no connection with basketball, defenders highlighted his influence in the digital world.

The repercussion on Luva de Pedreiro at NBA has aroused comments classifying the movement as positive, mainly due to the high volume of audience that the young man has on the networks, which exceed 40 million (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook), which he can retain on the platform. of streaming.

