Glove de Pedreiro is questioned after new action; understand

Before parading through the “Red Carpet” of the Golden Ball and meeting football stars last Monday (17), in Paris, Luva de Pedreiro announced another commercial for a sponsor. Fever on social networks, the young man recorded special material for Prime Video, officializing the arrival of the NBA on the Amazon group’s streaming platform.

In recent days, Glova de Pedreiro has been giving some spoilers about the action, which ended up being made official with a video yesterday morning. The company acquired the broadcasting rights that were from SporTV until the last NBA season, and will show games from the main basketball league in the world.

The decision to have Luva de Pedreiro as a poster boy, however, divided opinions on the networks after the partnership was made official. While some pointed out that the Bahian has no connection with basketball, defenders highlighted his influence in the digital world.

Mason’s glove has NOTHING to do with the NBA, I wish the boy all the success in the world, but there are so many people who have done a lot for basketball for many years and don’t have the proper recognition In addition to taking the NBA away from SporTV, which had the best duo (Everaldo and Marcelinho) — Kobe Brazil (@BrasilKobe) October 17, 2022

someone who understands nba explain to me what the mason glove is doing in the disclosure posts??? — amstel 13 (@andreessa_nasc) October 18, 2022

Bricklayer’s glove in the NBA? Same thing as putting me to cover a kpop show — the G (@fonsaog) October 17, 2022

The repercussion on Luva de Pedreiro at NBA has aroused comments classifying the movement as positive, mainly due to the high volume of audience that the young man has on the networks, which exceed 40 million (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook), which he can retain on the platform. of streaming.

You guys in recent years: “The NBA needs to grow.” They put a WORLD FIGURE to publicize the NBA in Brazil: “But this guy has nothing to do with basketball.” (!) There’s no way to expand the sport using influencers who are ALREADY PART OF OUR BUBBLE. — Austin Reaves BR (@AustinReavesBR) October 17, 2022