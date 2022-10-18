Golden Ball: Meet the Minas Gerais native who prophesied the award for Benzema 14 years ago | international football

As the last season of European football unfolded and Frenchman Karim Benzema piled on good performances, the old video of a light-up fan and a mohawk in his hair took the internet: “He’s still going to be the best in the world, you can write!”

Filipe Frossard, 33, was the author of the statement. Or rather, the prophecy. And it was made in December 2008, when alongside Fred, Benzema landed at Confins airport, in Belo Horizonte, to spend the end of the year in the capital of Minas Gerais. (watch the video below).

+ Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema is the best player in the world

+ After award, Benzema aims for the World Cup: “I have a lot of ambition”



Mineiro prophesies in 2008, and Benzema wins Ballon d’Or

– As a Lyon fan, I moderated the Lyon orkut community at the time and thought: “Fred and Benzema, in my city? Of course I’ll go. I was already a fan of Benzema at the time, because he was a boy from the base, with his 21 years there, already emerging, taking the spotlight on the team. I said: “It’s the opportunity I have”.

+ Mourinho recalls Real Madrid times and lessons to Benzema: “I corrected every detail”

+ Real Madrid pays tribute to Benzema and launches shirt with golden details

1 of 4 Filipe in 2008, when he prophesied the Golden Ball for Benzema, and today, in 2022 — Photo: Tatiana Bueno Filipe in 2008, when he prophesied the Golden Ball for Benzema, and today, in 2022 — Photo: Tatiana Bueno

The look has changed. And the address too. The Minas Gerais native now lives in São Paulo with his collection of 300 football shirts. Of these, 47 are from Lyon. And the system for keeping it all in order is attention-grabbing.

– To organize this I need to “spreadsheet”, right? So I’m kind of methodical with organization, with storage and everything. I have a collection specifically for Lyon – each with a different player. That day I was one of Benzema, it’s the only one from Lyon with the name of Benzema that I have. Perhaps I am one of the biggest collectors of Lyon shirts in the world, including France.

2 of 4 Lyon de Filipe shirt collection worksheet — Photo: Tatiana Bueno Lyon de Filipe shirt collection spreadsheet — Photo: Tatiana Bueno

Fanaticism for Lyon and Karim Benzema guided the reactions when, last Monday, the Real Madrid forward was considered the best player of the 2021/2022 season by France Football and won the Ballon d’Or.

– When you announced it, man, it was a blast on my social media right away. I confess that I was a little emotional at the time of the awards, I didn’t expect that I would be emotional, but it happened. It was really cool, man, because it was organic. Nothing planned and architected. I didn’t expect it, but it happened.

3 of 4 Filipe proudly displays the Lyon shirt worn by Juninho Pernambucano — Photo: Tatiana Bueno Filipe proudly displays the Lyon shirt worn by Juninho Pernambucano — Photo: Tatiana Bueno

And with the prognosis confirmed, requests for the scrying services of the journalist from Minas Gerais, who was once a French football blogger at ge, gained volume.

– I already expected a certain repercussion. Several relatively large football social media profiles had already resonated with the video in recent months. So if it happened, I figured it would be an explosion. Today, most of the messages I receive are: “Man, tell me that my team is going to win Libertadores…”, “Tell me six numbers just so I can see something”, thinking it’s a lottery. “Tell me she’ll love me again…”. People are treating me like a prophet, it’s fun, it’s funny, the cell phone doesn’t stop.

But there are those who say that their guess about the future best player in the world referred to the other striker. The one, Brazilian, idol of Fluminense, top scorer of Cruzeiro, which Filipe denies.

– There are people who believe I was talking about Fred. Is not true. I was the only one at the airport with the Benzema shirt. In that first clipping, the reporter was asking about Benzema. In fact, (in the article) he makes the cue, even shows the bid, and contextualizes saying that at the time Benzema was interested in Real Madrid, which in fact happened.