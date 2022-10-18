Google will do away with famous function; see which

O Google offers several platforms to provide better experiences and facilitate the daily lives of users. Among the services available are Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Forms, Google Classroom, Google Site, among others.

However, not all functions remain on the platform for a long time, and one of them has its days numbered, according to the company. This is the “Reminders” function, which is integrated into one of the company’s most used platforms, which is Google Calendar.

Google Calendar

through the Google Calendarusers can perform activities such as marking important dates, event notifications, among many other possibilities.

The “Reminders” function is also a free function that is normally used by companies. However, according to Google, as it has new projects ahead, the best decision will be to disable this service from the platform.

However, for those who are used to and frequently use this Google service, the function will not be deleted. The company said it will make some changes, including the relocation of “Reminders” to Google Tasks.

For those who still don’t know, the application brings together several different platforms of the company in one place, such as Gmail and now Google Calendar.

Cryptocurrency payments will be accepted by Google in 2023

the market for cryptocurrencies has grown more and more. However, digital currencies are not always so accessible among those interested.

Experts say that one of the ways to make the process easier for the population would be for cryptocurrencies to be accepted in payments and, according to information, the Google intends to make this acceptance soon.

Will Google allow cryptocurrency payments?

According to behind-the-scenes information, the Google has analyzed the possibility of accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from next year. This week, the company announced that it has a new partnership with Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States today.

Initially, the intention is to release payment with cryptocurrencies only for selected customers. The information is that cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used exclusively for payment for Google Cloud services.

It is worth noting that, so far, Google has not released the official terms of agreement of the partnership with Coinbase. The technology company is expected to officially announce the news next week.