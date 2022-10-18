Grêmio elects Alexandre Bugin as new chairman of the Deliberative Council | Guild

The election that took place in the Arena auditorium, on Monday night, elected Alexandre Bugin as the new president of the Grêmio Deliberative Council. The representative of ticket 2 received 56% of the votes and will remain in office until 2025.
Bugin takes office immediately, along with his deputy Roger Fischer, for the next three years. The counselor was the current vice president and will replace Carlos Biedermann.
Alexandre Bugin takes over as nine president of the Deliberative Council — Photo: Luciano Amoretti/Disclosure/Grêmio
In all, 318 councilors participated in the election this evening. The victorious slate 2 received 180 votes (56.60%). Plate 1, represented by candidate Luciano Faria Brasil, with Fernando Antônio Zanella as vice, received 137 votes (43.08%). A blank vote was registered.
The election started around 7 pm and the result was announced about two and a half hours later. Biedermann’s last act as Chairman of the Board was to announce the victory of Alexandre Bugin. Soon after, the exchange of ownership took place.
At the end of September, the Deliberative Council went through the renewal of half of its representativeswho were able to participate normally in this Monday’s vote.
The Grêmio election for the presidency will take place on November 3, with voting within the Deliberative Council. For now, the candidates are Alberto Guerra and Odorico Roman.
